PM Anwar presents Tarim Mushaf to Islamic scholar Al-Habib Umar

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today presented a copy of the Mushaf (Quran) Tarim Riwayat ad-Duri ‘an Abi Amr wa al-Basr to eminent Islamic scholar Al-Habib Umar bin Muhammad bin Salim Ben Hafez.

The presentation to the Yemeni scholar marks the completion of one of the 1 Million Quran Project’s initiatives, an effort led by the Prime Minister.

It also signifies another milestone for Malaysia in Quranic publishing, further elevating the country’s position as a global centre for Islamic knowledge and art.

The Mushaf Tarim Riwayat ad-Duri ‘an Abi Amr wa al-Basr was produced through a collaboration between the government, Yayasan Restu and Nasyrul Quran, under Anwar’s patronage, together with Yemen’s Dar al-Mustafa, led by Al-Habib Umar.

The Tarim Mushaf features the Qiraat Riwayat ad-Duri, one of the ten recognised Quranic recitation traditions, noted for its unique pronunciation and method.

The manuscript was meticulously produced by five Yayasan Restu calligraphers from 2015 to 2019 and was fully published in 2024.

The A5-sized Mushaf features elegant, legible calligraphy embellished with Yemeni-inspired motifs symbolising the harmony of spirituality and art.

Its publication also strengthens the historical and religious ties between Malaysia and Yemen, reflecting Islam’s unifying beauty through revelation and creativity.

Earlier, Anwar joined about 10,000 congregants for subuh prayers led by Putra Mosque Imam Abdul Karim Zakaria.

After the prayers, Anwar attended a Kuliah Subuh MADANI delivered by Al-Habib Umar, who read from Qomi’ Al-Thugyan ala Manzumah Syu’abil Iman by Sheikh Muhammad Nawawi bin Umar Al-Bantani, which discussed 77 branches of faith covering creed, ethics and syariah.

Founder of Dar al-Mustafa, an Islamic institution that has produced thousands of preachers and scholars worldwide, Al-Habib Umar is renowned for his mastery in Quranic exegesis, hadith, fiqh and tasawuf, as well as his gentle and compassionate approach to preaching.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar. - Bernama