M’SIANS attempting to cash-out the RM100 eMadani will have their accounts blocked & e-credit forfeited.



Eligible Malaysians have started redeeming their RM100 eWallet credit from the government via the eMadani programme.

Redemptions began yesterday (Dec 4), and eligible recipients can choose between one of four e-wallets to redeem it from, namely ShopeePay, MAE, Setel, and Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

And if you’ve gone onto social media, you would have spotted a few users posting that they are offering cash out services for the eWallet credit, charging RM1 or RM2 for their services.

If you’re thinking of considering that option, the Ministry of Finance has released a statement that the government will take action against any parties reported to attempt to cash-out or peer-to-peer transfers, which are against the terms and conditions of the programme.

Your account will be suspended (even if you’re a scam victim) and as well as stripping your “credit rights”.

The eMadani initiative was introduced to propel the digital economy forward and to support the use of cashless transactions.

Those eligible have until Feb 20 next year to redeem the benefit.