M’sians can travel visa-free to China until end of 2025

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians will be able to travel visa-free to China until the end of 2025.

This announcement was by the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing in his speech during the launch of the Malaysia-China Commemorative Forum on Tuesday (May 7).

“This will further promote the exchange and cooperation in our two countries,“ he was quoted as saying.

According to The Star, China has decided to extend visa exemption entry for citizens from 12 countries on short-term visits to China until the end of 2025.

The 12 countries are France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

This visa-free policy would allow Malaysian citizens holding ordinary passports to enter China for business, tourism, family visits and transit purposes for up to 15 days.

READ MORE: China to grant Malaysians 15-day visa-free travel starting Dec 1