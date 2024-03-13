MACC detains company consultant for alleged false claims

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a company consultant on suspicion of submitting documents containing false information for claims totalling over RM400,000 to a government agency last year.

A source said the suspect, in his 50s was arrested at the Sabah MACC here at about 12.30 pm today when he appeared to give his statement.

The suspect is believed to have submitted false claims involving the supply of machinery to entrepreneurs under the Small and Medium Industries Assistance Programme (BAIKS).

“The offence was committed in 2023 when the machine was not supplied by the suspect’s company,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case will be investigated under Sections 17 and 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect will be brought to a Magistrate’s Court to apply for remand order on Thursday. -Bernama