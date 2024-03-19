MACC seeks local man over smuggling case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anti-Money Laundering Division of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracking down a local man to assist investigations into an Op Samba 2.0 case involving a tobacco, cigarette and alcohol smuggling syndicate.

The MACC stated that the wanted man, 38-year-old Mohammad Zyed Ibrahim’s last known address was Block A-17-29 Mesahill Apartment Persiaran Ilmu, Bandar Baru Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

“Anyone with information about this man is requested to contact investigating officer Mohammad Riduwan Mohammad Radzi at 016-4603096 or email to mriduwan@sprm.gov.my,” said the MACC statement.

On March 17, a MACC source said that 11 individuals, including civil servants, middlemen and three company owners, among them two ‘Datuk’, have been arrested around the Klang Valley since last Monday, for alleged links to a tobacco, cigarette and alcohol smuggling syndicate.

The syndicate’s smuggling is believed to have caused a loss in tax revenue of over RM400 million and involved bribes of more than RM8 million to several individuals including civil servants under its patronage. - Bernama