Two Chinese nationals detained for trespassing in restricted KL area

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained two Chinese nationals suspected of trespassing into a restricted security forces building area on Aug 6.

Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohammad Lazim Ismail confirmed the arrest of the men, both in their 20s.

The suspects were caught flying a drone near a football field within the restricted zone.

Security personnel apprehended them before handing them over to the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters.

Authorities seized several items, including drones and memory cards, during the arrest.

Mohammad Lazim stated that the suspects had valid travel documents but claimed they were following employer instructions.

The duo reportedly did not know the motive or purpose behind the drone recording.

Both individuals were charged under Sections 3(a) and 4 of the Official Secrets Act for spying and documenting in restricted areas.

The charges were read in Mandarin at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court yesterday.

The accused pleaded not guilty, and bail was denied by Judge Izralizam Sanusi.

The court set Sept 11 for the appointment of lawyers and submission of documents. - Bernama