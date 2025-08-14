Prasarana highlights eco-friendly urban mobility at ASUF 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad is reinforcing its position as the Official Urban Mobility Provider at the ASEAN Sustainable Urban Forum (ASUF) 2025.

The event, held in the capital since last Tuesday, concludes today.

Group CEO Amir Hamdan stated that Prasarana is displaying eco-friendly innovations and urban mobility technologies.

These include initiatives to expand public transport access and reduce carbon emissions.

Prasarana has introduced programmes like the ‘Ronda-Ronda Kota Raya’ tour for children to experience Rapid KL trains.

ASEAN delegates also visited the Kelana Jaya Line’s Operations Control Centre and depot.

The company is actively participating in the ASUF 2025 Urban Expo.

Amir Hamdan emphasised that this collaboration highlights Prasarana’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility.

He noted that the initiative aligns with Malaysia’s goal to lead in regional sustainable transport.

Prasarana believes such international engagements benefit the public and elevate Malaysia’s global mobility reputation. - Bernama