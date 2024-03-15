Malaysia seized RM990 mln properties linked to drug crimes since 2019 - Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has successfully seized properties valued at RM990 million (US$210 million) related to drug crimes since 2019, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said recognising the intricate connections between drug trafficking, corruption and other forms of organised crime, Malaysia remains steadfast in implementing effective strategies to combat those threats through stringent law enforcement measures.

“Furthermore, our law enforcement agencies have diligently dismantled a total of 98 clandestine laboratories and apprehended 351 individuals involved in such illicit activities.

“We have made significant progress over the past five years, but much work remains to be done,” he said at the High-Level Segment of the 67th Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna on Thursday.

ALSO READ: MMEA disposes of drugs worth over RM1m

His speech text was made available to Bernama.

Saifuddin Nasution said that in controlling the movement of drugs and psychotropic substances, a total of 16,865 import and export authorisations or permits were issued from 2020 till last year.

“The findings of analytical laboratories regarding the detection of new substances serve as the cornerstone for regulating these substances under our national laws,” he said.

He added that the proactive approach addresses the challenges posed by the emergence of new drugs and new psychoactive substances (NPS), ensuring robust control measures are in place to mitigate their proliferation and potential harm.

Saifuddin Nasution said Malaysia pledged to enhance international and regional cooperation in countering the World Drug Problem in accordance with its international and regional treaties obligations and the Anti-Drug Strategic Plan 2021-2025 of Malaysia.

“Malaysia shall continue to strengthen partnership with other nations and international organisations to disrupt the illicit manufacture, production, trafficking, and distribution of illicit drugs, as well as to facilitate the exchange of information, expertise, and best practices to bolster the collective efforts by the international community in preventing drug-related crimes.

“We will continue to further expand bilateral cooperation, in particular with our immediate neighbouring countries, and actively participate in regional and global initiatives,” he said.