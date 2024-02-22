Malaysia to adopt new methods including AI technology to address flooding - Ahmad Zahid

OSAKA: Malaysia is set to adopt several new methods utilised by Japan in disaster management, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and big data, to address flooding issues in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that such approaches have proven effective in tackling natural disasters, particularly in the long term.

As such, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said that these efforts will be coordinated by the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS).

“I believe that the experience here in Osaka is crucial for us to prepare long-term plans so that flooding problems can be managed effectively.

“To address flooding problems, it’s not just about providing welfare to flood victims but also about how irrigation, drainage, and flood control should be carried out together with new technologies,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is on a seven-day working visit to Japan, said this to Malaysian media after receiving a briefing on disaster management in Osaka today.

Commenting further, Ahmad Zahid noted that what was learned from the local authorities in Osaka can be applied in Malaysia, including in flood mitigation and the installation of large-capacity water pumps, which have been carried out here for the past 45 years.

“...and long-term solution issues must be addressed when the costs for installation, repairs, modifications, and upgrades are not too high compared to when they are done for the next 30 or 50 years,“ he said.

Additionally, Ahmad Zahid mentioned that he will also hold discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to coordinate all mitigation efforts needed to reduce disaster risks in Malaysia. -Bernama