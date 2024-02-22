Malaysian MPs delegation visits Egypt to reiterate support for Palestinian cause

PUTRAJAYA: A five-member delegation comprising Malaysian parliamentarians, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, is on a special visit to Egypt from Feb 21 to 24 to reiterate Malaysia’s staunch support for the Palestinian cause.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement Thursday, said the delegation includes Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang-PKR), Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (Sik-PAS), Datuk Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy (Kalabakan-UMNO) and Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Hattta Md Ramli (AMANAH).

The delegation will visit the Rafah-Gaza border checkpoints, through which the emergency and humanitarian relief supplies from Malaysia are channelled to Gaza, it said.

“This arrangement is undertaken in close collaboration with the Egyptian government and Ops Ihsan,“ the statement read.

According to Wisma Putra, other programmes include a courtesy call on Egypt’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Loza, a meeting with the chief executive officer of the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), Dr Rami Al Nazer, and a visit to a hospital managed by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

“Discussions will also be held on the cooperation with Ops Ihsan in assisting Palestinians affected, including those who are seeking medical treatment in Egypt,“ it said.

The ministry noted that there will be a symbolic ceremony to hand over donations from Malaysia to the ERC and PRCS amounting to US$250,000 (RM1.2 million) and US$500,000 (RM2.4 million), respectively.

Wisma Putra said a total of 100 tonnes of humanitarian assistance (worth RM5.6 million or US$1.2 million) was successfully flown to the El-Arish Airport in November and December last year.

The delivered items included medicine, medical equipment, food and winter supplies such as blankets, tents and clothing.

The humanitarian aid was made possible following contributions by the Malaysian public, agencies, and companies to Akaun Amanah Kemanusiaan Rakyat Palestine, said Wisma Putra. -Bernama