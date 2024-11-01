Malaysians lack civic consciousness: KL City Hall

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians have poor civic-consciousness and are litterbugs.

This is the verdict of Kuala Lumpur City Hall after collecting 3.06 tonnes of “scattered rubbish” in a single day from just three areas in the capital city during the 2024 New Year celebrations.

It is an increase from the 2.98 tonnes it collected during a similar celebration last year.

KL City Hall Health and Environment Department deputy senior director Norhayati Mat Said told theSun that the largest amount of rubbish collected was in the Bukit Bintang area with 1.98 tonnes, followed by Dataran Merdeka with 0.79 tonnes and areas around KLCC with 0.29 tonnes.

“The issue we are facing is of poor civic-consciousness among Malaysians, especially during major celebrations, when people have no qualms about throwing rubbish everywhere. They are not bothered about cleanliness or environmental well-being.”

She said that there needs to be a change in public behaviour to address this massive problem.

Norhayati added that City Hall always advises organisers of events to instruct event-goers to use designated bins and ensure proper disposal of rubbish.

She said it actively engages in anti-littering operations at specific public areas through its Health and Nature Affairs Department.

“This initiative is geared towards addressing persistent littering issues and promoting cleanliness in the city. Our strategies include monitoring, enforcement and education to discourage indiscriminate waste disposal practices.

“By focusing on public areas with high visibility and foot traffic, we aim to enhance the overall cleanliness and environmental well-being of the city. This underscores our commitment to maintaining a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment. But people must also do their part.”

Norhayati said individuals found littering can be charged under Section 47 of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 and be fined not exceeding RM500 for the first offence and RM1,000 each for repeat offences.

“While the law aims to discourage improper waste disposal practices and foster a sense of responsibility among members of the public, it defeats the purpose if people have little regard for keeping their environment clean and hygienic.”

Norhayati said 2,307 summonses related to hygiene violations were issued last year.

Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation director Ummi Khaltum Shuib said littering in the country extends beyond New Year celebrations.

She said scattered rubbish during major celebrations is a common and recurring problem, contributing to a negative image of Malaysians as litterbugs.

“Littering also impacts how residents and outsiders view the country’s cleanliness and environmental standards. Addressing the matter is crucial to maintaining the aesthetics of public spaces and safeguarding ttractiveness of the country.”

Ummi Khaltum added that during last year’s Christmas celebration, the corporation collected about 1.68 tonnes of waste in the Bukit Bintang area alone.

She urged Kuala Lumpur City Hall to assign additional manpower to book litter bugs, as the 2024 National Day parade is set to be held in the city.

“When Putrajaya hosted the parade on Aug 31, last year, we had to dispose of 20 tonnes of rubbish which was strewn indiscriminately. People seem to expect someone else, like cleaners, to clean up after them. This is bad.”