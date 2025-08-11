Over 100 illegal jetties in Tumpat and Pasir Mas set for demolition

TUMPAT: A total of 128 illegal jetties along Sungai Golok, stretching from Pengkalan Kubor in Tumpat to Rantau Panjang in Pasir Mas, will be demolished by local authorities.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated that the move aims to strengthen border control and curb cross-border crimes between Malaysia and Thailand.

“The demolition of these jetties is expected to completely eliminate the use of illegal routes in the area and help prevent cross-border criminal activities.”

He estimated the cost to demolish each jetty would range between RM2,000 and RM5,000, with the operation carried out in cooperation with various agencies.

Ongoing border inspections have already reduced the use of illegal entry points by up to 20 per cent.

Two new posts in Jeram Perdah, named JP1 and JP2, will soon be staffed by the General Operations Force (GOF) after approval from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

Six old control posts remain operational, while six more are under construction, and several outdated posts have been demolished.

Mohd Yusoff added that police have proposed eight additional control posts to the Home Ministry, including two each in Rantau Panjang and Jeram Perdah, and four in Pengkalan Kubor.

He noted that AI technology for border monitoring is not feasible due to the narrow width of Sungai Golok, where smugglers can cross quickly by boat.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah previously stated that proposals, including a border wall, are being explored to enhance security.

Border security remains a government priority, as the area is often used for drug smuggling and poses potential security threats. - Bernama