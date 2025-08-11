Malaysia pledges data-driven ASEAN progress as 2025 chair

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering a united, inclusive, and data-centric ASEAN during its 2025 chairmanship, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

The nation aims to enhance statistical capabilities, align regional indicators, and ensure measurable progress that strengthens governance and regional solidarity.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin emphasised the need for accurate data to reflect both regional performance and the lived realities of ASEAN citizens.

He stated that ASEAN member states and national statistics offices are pivotal in driving evidence-based development.

The 8th Working Group Meeting on Sustainable Development Goals Indicators recently convened 29 delegates, including virtual attendees from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

Held in Putrajaya on Aug 5 and 6, the meeting finalised agreements on the ASEAN Statistical Indicators–Consolidated Template.

Discussions also covered the ASEAN SDG Indicators 2025 Progress Report, slated for release in September.

The working group’s multi-year plan for 2026–2030 aligns with the ASEAN Community Statistical System’s vision and action plan.

The ASEAN Helping ASEAN Framework will be reinforced through collaborative efforts to identify regional needs and expertise.

Updates on gender statistics cooperation with UN Women and a pilot study on Small Area Estimation were also reviewed.

WGSDGI remains a key platform for monitoring and achieving SDG indicators across ASEAN nations. - Bernama