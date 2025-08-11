Kelantan vape traders evade enforcement using legal business fronts

KOTA BHARU: Vape traders in Kelantan are reportedly disguising their operations behind legitimate businesses to avoid enforcement.

State Local Government, Housing, Health and Environment Committee chairman Hilmi Abdullah revealed the tactic is used to bypass regulations on unlicensed vape sales.

“These premises appear to be running normal operations, but are selling vape products illegally,” he said.

He spoke after launching the state-level ‘Op Selamat Paru-Paru’ (Safe Lungs Operation) in Panji.

Kelantan Health Department deputy director Dr Ahmad Faris Awang was also present at the event.

Hilmi confirmed that local authorities are increasing inspections to curb illegal vape sales.

“To date, the state government has not issued any licences for the sale of vape products,” he added.

Continuous operations will target the illegal trade, which remains widespread despite enforcement efforts.

As of July, 65 raids have seized 2,425 vape devices and 42,159 units of nicotine liquid statewide.

The Kota Bharu Municipal Council recorded the highest seizures at 21,500 units.

Tumpat District Council followed with 9,767 units, while Tanah Merah and Pasir Puteh seized 2,274 and 137 units respectively.

Hilmi noted that traders persist due to high profits despite penalties.

“Even after being fined up to RM2,000, some re-register under a different business type and continue selling,” he said. - Bernama