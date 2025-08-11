Sri Gading Merdeka Eve 2025: Multicultural festivities & fireworks

SRI GADING: The Merdeka Eve celebration on 30 August will feature multicultural performances, including kompang and lion dance displays.

Aminolhuda Hassan, the local MP, said the event at Dewan Hj Aminolhuda aims to attract over 500 visitors.

He added that the festivities will include patriotic singing competitions and a Rukun Negara pledge.

“When we involve people of all races, everyone comes,” Aminolhuda told Bernama.

The fireworks display, a major highlight, delighted both children and elders last year.

The event starts after Isyak prayers and includes a briyani dinner, a Batu Pahat specialty.

Cross-cultural performances will promote unity among attendees.

Aminolhuda’s office will distribute Jalur Gemilang flags to 30 schools and institutions beforehand.

On Bernama Radio, he emphasised racial unity as key to national stability and economic growth.

Sri Gading’s development is thriving, with industries and universities like UTHM boosting local employment.

The celebration reflects Malaysia’s diverse heritage and shared patriotism. - Bernama