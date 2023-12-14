MAMPU to be placed under digital ministry

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) will be placed under the newly-created Digital Ministry, said its Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

MAMPU was previously under the ambit of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

“MAMPU is definitely under my ministry,” the newly-minted minister Gobind told Bernama after visiting MAMPU’s office at the Setia Perdana Complex here today.

Gobind was accompanied by his deputy Datuk Ugak Anak Kumbong and the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. They were also briefed on MAMPU’s structure and operations by its director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday announced the restructuring of the Communications and Digital Ministry which is split into the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Digital.

Gobind said there are still certain aspects that need to be clarified and fine-tuned in terms of job scopes that fall under the Digital Ministry.

“Since the ministry is new, the areas that we are in charge of and which agencies that come under us need to be fine-tuned,” he said, adding he might call for a press conference very soon.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), MYNIC Bhd and the Department of Personal Data Protection will also be placed under the Digital Ministry. - Bernama