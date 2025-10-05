Pakistan postpones T20 League amidst India attacks

KARACHI: Pakistan Friday postponed its Twenty20 League indefinitely as tension with India escalated, barely a day after relocating it to the United Arab Emirates.

On the other side of the border, the more high-profile Indian Super League was on Friday suspended for one week due to the India-Pakistan situation.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the worsening situation with nuclear rivals India had escalated with the incursion of 78 drones from across the border.

“The decision to postpone the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been taken pursuant to advice received from the prime minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif,“ said a PCB release.

The tenth edition of the PSL Involved 37 foreign players including from England, Australia, New Zealand, the West Indies and South Africa.

Most of the foreign players wanted to leave Pakistan after a drone fell adjacent to Rawalpindi cricket stadium where a match on Wednesday was cancelled.

The top-notch players included former Australian opener David Warner, former West Indian skipper Jason Holder and New Zealand's current white-ball captain Michael Bracewell.

There were eight matches remaining in the six-team PSL, including the play-offs and the final scheduled for May 18.

PCB said safety of the players was paramount.

“We have sincere regard for the mental well-being of participating players and the sentiments of our foreign players, and we respect the concerns of their families who want to see them back home.”

India launched air strikes into Pakistan on Wednesday, two weeks after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing an attack on the Indian-run side of disputed Kashmir, which Pakistan denied.

Pakistan responded with heavy artillery fire and both sides accused each other on Thursday of carrying out waves of drone attacks.

The exchange of drones and firing continued on Friday, with Pakistan vowing not to escalate tension.