$!2025 Geely Monjaro L in China

A potential preview of the next generation Proton X70

Geely has given us a close-up of the 2025 Monjaro L, known in its home market as the Xingyue L, during a special preview at its test drive facility in China. The updated SUV could signal the arrival of the next-generation Proton X70 in Malaysia, given the close alignment of Geely and Proton’s product strategies. Physically, the Monjaro L has grown slightly in size compared to its predecessor. The new model measures 4,770mm in length, 1,895mm in width, and stands 1,689mm tall, with a wheelbase stretching 2,845mm. These dimensions place it marginally above the current Proton X70, suggesting more interior space and a bolder road presence. The exterior design receives a modest refresh. The most prominent change comes in the form of a vertical bar front grille that now protrudes outward slightly, flanked by Geely’s revised silver emblem.

The signature LED headlamps and the shape of the front bumper’s air intake remain largely unchanged, but a new set of 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels adds a more premium stance. Geely has yet to confirm whether the 2025 Monjaro will be sold as a new variant or completely replace the existing version, although indications point toward the latter. Under the bonnet, the 2025 Monjaro will be offered in two variants, both powered by a 2.0TD four-cylinder turbocharged engine. The high-output version delivers 234hp and 350Nm of torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The lower-tuned EVO version, already available in the current model, produces 214hp and 325Nm, coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The top-tier model includes an adaptive all-wheel-drive system for improved traction and stability, while the entry-level model sends power to the front wheels. Geely will offer two specific trims: the two-wheel-drive “Lanxing” edition and the all-wheel-drive “Wangyue” variant. Additionally, a new body colour option called “Stone Green” has been introduced to expand the SUV’s visual palette.

Inside, the Monjaro L maintains its technological edge with a triple-display setup that includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen, and a dedicated passenger entertainment screen. Premium variants will also be equipped with an augmented reality (AR) heads-up display. While more interior upgrades may follow, Geely has yet to disclose further revisions to cabin materials or infotainment features.