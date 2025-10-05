Fulham boss Silva refuses to rule out Saudi switch

LONDON: Fulham manager Marco Silva has refused to rule out a move to Saudi Arabia after being linked with Al Hilal.

Silva has one year left on his contract with the Cottagers and reports claimed he is a target for the Saudi Pro League side.

The 47-year-old has been in charge at Fulham for four years and the west Londoners are currently 11th in the Premier League.

“Being a manager means you have to be open to everything with what the market can give you, but the last few years is clear about what my ambitions are,“ Silva told reporters on Friday.

“I don’t close doors to something like that, I’m not saying I won’t work outside of Europe, it can happen in the future.”

Silva is also said to be a potential candidate to replace Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham if the Australian is sacked.

Former Everton boss Silva would link up with former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic if he decided to join Al Hilal.

The pair remain close and, speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Everton, Silva said: “It’s clear the focus is what we can control at the football club. When we do good things these links are normal.

“I don’t waste time to think about it but the most important thing is Fulham and we want to fight until the end of the season and focus on our goals and to prepare for the future of the club like we are doing.

“I have a great relationship with Mitrovic, normally we speak often, not about this situation, we have contact but not about this situation.”