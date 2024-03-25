Man, 22, dies of heat stroke in Pahang -DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: One case of death due to heat stroke has been reported so far involving a 22-year-old man, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development said that the death occurred in Maran, Pahang on February 2.

“We are grateful that we are not yet in the third level, which is extreme heat waves, but this can happen at any time if we see that climate change and also the depletion of the ozone layer cause our country not to be spared from extreme hot weather.

“Hopefully we will be able to deal with it including cloud seeding carried out by the National Disaster Management Agency and the Malaysian Armed Forces in some specific areas,“ he said when wrapping up the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address at Dewan Negara today.

Responding to Senator Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya’s interjection regarding the cost of cloud seeding, Ahmad Zahid said each operation costs less than RM100,000 and it requires the presence of clouds and suitable wind.