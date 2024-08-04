JOHOR BHARU: A man faces charges of assault and intimidation following a violent altercation at a petrol station in Taman Bukit Indah.

The incident, captured on video and shared widely online, allegedly stemmed from jealousy.

Acting Iskandar Puteri district police chief Superintendent Ibrahim Mat Som said the fight involved a 35-year-old man and his wife’s male friend.

In addition, both parties further filed reports after the footage went viral.

The video reportedly shows the suspect attacking the victim, with the suspect’s wife attempting to intervene. Despite being struck herself, the woman did not press charges.

Ibrahim confirmed the suspect’s arrest on Lebuh Kota Iskandar and said investigations point towards jealousy as the motive.

