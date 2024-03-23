PETALING JAYA: A 20-year-old man was recently assaulted in Kuantan after he forgetting to pay RM9 for two burgers.

The victim suffered injuries to the left side of his forehead and body pain as a result of the incident.

Kuantan district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the incident occurred because the burger seller was unhappy when the victim forgot to pay for the burgers he had ordered, according to a report by Sinar Harian.

As a result, a misunderstanding arose between the victim and the burger seller, leading to a scuffle in front of the burger stall.

“Three men then proceeded to hit, kick, and stomp on the victim, until he suffered injuries,” Zahari was quoted as saying.

Zahari said the victim lodged a police report on March 19 and based on the subsequent testimony, the victim could not confirm whether three men or just one man had hit him on the day of the incident.

“He couldn’t see clearly at the time but remembered that one of the suspects used his hands and legs to hit him.”

“None of the suspects made criminal threats to the victim during the incident and did not use any weapons. The victim also did not resist when being hit by the suspects,” Zahari added.

The matter is currently being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily inflicting harm.

