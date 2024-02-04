PETALING JAYA: Police are currently looking for several individuals involved in assaulting a young man at a football field in Johor after viral videos of them hitting him surfaced online.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said that police received two of the videos of the incident on Monday (April 1) at 9am.

Raub confirmed that the incident took place near a football field in Taman Wangsa Puteri on May 14 2023 at around 2pm.

“The victim lodged a police report on the same day. He is a local 17-year-old teenager who stated that he was assaulted by several unknown individuals,” Raub said in a statement.

The teenager was hit by the unknown men over a misunderstanding and taunts exchanged between both parties at the recreational area.

The victim was unharmed and did not received hospital treatment. Investigations are still ongoing to look for all the suspects involved in the incident.

Two viral videos posted on Facebook by Hamdan Bin Safeain on Monday (March 1) showed the minor surrounded by other men in a covered area and being hit by them.

