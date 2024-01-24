Man drowns after falling off houseboat

lPOH: A man was found drowned after falling off a houseboat in Tasik Temenggor near Gerik yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said Muhamad Zulfaqar Zulkarnaen, 33, was found drowned at 11.25pm.

“The victim, who was the son of a firefighter in Gerik, reportedly fell from a small boathouse while trying to tie the anchor rope.

“A total of 31 people were involved in the search operation comprising the firefighters, police, General Operations Force, Malaysian Volunteer Department as well as members of the public,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama