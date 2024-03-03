Man, father-in-law die after car plunges into sea fish pond in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: A man and his father-in-law were killed after the car they were travelling in skidded and plunged into the sea fish pond at Batu 7, Kampung Payang here, last night.

Lahad Datu deputy police chief Supt Jimmy Panyau said the incident occurred at 10 pm involving the 26-year-old driver and his father-in-law who was sitting in the back, as the two were earlier having an argument.

“According to a witness, the 26-year-old man had a quarrel and was calmed down by the witness himself.

The witness told the man to send his father-in-law back home and return to the location to pick up the other family members.

“It is learnt that they went to the location for leisure activities,“ he said in a statement here today.

Jimmy said based on witness statements, the car which was driven recklessly then plunged into the sea and the two victims died at the scene of the incident.

Their remains were removed from the car with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department and the public.

“The investigation is ongoing and any individual who saw the incident, can contact the Lahad Datu IPD traffic investigating officer, Inspector Muhammad Rasul Ramlee at 089-881255 extension 414 to assist with the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said in a statement that preliminary investigations found that the victims were identified as Edwin, 26, and Chan Wai Hou, 66 years old.​ - Bernama