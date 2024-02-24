Man investigated, fined for allowing minor to drive

JOHOR BAHRU: A local man was issued a summons and is being investigated for child abuse for allowing a 13-year-old boy to drive a car at Taman Permainan Taman Daya here).

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the action was taken after police investigated the matter following a viral video of the incident, which occurred last Sunday (Feb 18), showing a minor at the wheel of a car with an adult man in the passenger seat.

He said the investigation revealed that the incident occurred at 5.30 pm and the man involved is the son of the boy’s babysitter.

“It was found that the 25-year-old man let the boy drive the car to teach him to drive,“ he said in a statement today.

Raub said the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for neglect and exposing the child to physical injury, and if convicted, the offender can be fined up to RM50,000 or imprisoned for not more than 20 years, or both.

According to him, the man was also issued a summons under Section 39(5) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allowing a minor to drive. - Bernama