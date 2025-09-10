Shinhan Donghae Open tees off in Incheon

THE Shinhan Donghae Open tees off at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon on Sept 11 – with one of its strongest ever fields. The event is tri-sanctioned by the Asian, Korean, and Japan tours and the No. 1 player on each is here this week: Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, Korean Taehoon Ok, and Tatsunori Shogenji from Japan, respectively.

Organisers have increased the purse by US$100,000 (RM421,500), and it is the first time the event has been played at the highly-regarded Jack Nicklaus course since 2014.

It’s an outstanding venue, that successfully hosted The Presidents Cup, Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in the past and recently LIV Golf Korea earlier this year – won by Bryson DeChambeau from the United States.

The Shinhan Donghae Open also marks the start of an exciting run in until to the end of the season for the Asian Tour. Ten more events remain after this week offering over US$20 million (RM84m) in prize money.

This week marks the 41st staging of the Shinhan Donghae Open.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Date: 11th – 14th September, 2025

Venue: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, Incheon, Korea

Par/Yards: 72 / 7,470 yards (6,830 metres)

Purse: US$1.08 million (RM4.55m), winner US$194,500 (RM819,817)

Defending champion: Kensei Hirata (JPN)

Total number of players: 138

Format: Stroke play over four rounds with cut after 36 holes for leading 65 pros plus ties.

The tournament is tri-sanctioned with the Korean PGA Tour and the Japan Golf Tour Organisation.

FIELD BREAKDOWN

Order of Merit winners: Sihwan Kim (2022), Jazz Janewattananond (2019), Scott Hend (2016)

Top contenders: Scott Vincent (ZIM), Taichi Kho (HKG), Seonghyeon Kim (KOR), Richard T. Lee (CAN), Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA), Kazuki Higa (JPN), Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN), Taehoon Ok (KOR), Kazuki Higa (JPN), Tatsunori Shogenji (JPN), Suteepat Prateeptienchai (THA), Taiga Nagano (JPN), Doyeob Mun (KOR)

Highest ranked player on OWGR: Seonghyeon Kim #145

Highest ranked player on 2025 Asian Tour Order of Merit: Scott Vincent (ZIM) #1