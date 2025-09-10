Malaysian embassy in Kathmandu advises citizens to remain indoors amid extended curfew

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu has issued a safety advisory for all Malaysian citizens in the Nepali capital following the extension of local curfew measures.

All Malaysians in Kathmandu must remain indoors until further notice as the Nepali authorities extended the curfew until 6 am on Thursday.

Tribhuvan International Airport will remain closed until 6 pm on Wednesday, affecting all flight operations and passenger movements.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the embassy directly at +977-1-5445680 or 980-100-8000 or via email at mwkathmandu@kln.gov.my.

Passengers travelling with Nepal Airlines should contact the airline directly for flight rescheduling arrangements due to the airport closure.

International reservation inquiries can be made through Nepal Airlines at 9843647125, 9841962064, or 9851055357.

International ticket sales matters can be addressed through these contact numbers: 9851062802, 9849830904, or 9844540277.

The embassy strongly reminded all Malaysians to prioritise their safety by staying indoors and monitoring official local announcements.

Nepalese Army imposed prohibitory orders as uneasy calm prevailed throughout the country on Wednesday.

This development follows widespread protests that resulted in the ousting of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government on Tuesday.

At least 20 protesters, mostly youth, lost their lives since Monday while nearly 350 others sustained injuries during the demonstrations.

The protests erupted following the government’s decision to implement a social media ban across the nation. – Bernama