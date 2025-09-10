Malaysia’s economy remains resilient with 4.4% GDP growth in Q2 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economic growth demonstrated remarkable resilience during the second quarter of 2025 despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties.

The country’s gross domestic product growth reached 4.4%, outperforming several ASEAN counterparts including Singapore at 4.3% and Thailand at 2.8%.

This performance was primarily supported by sustained domestic demand across various economic sectors.

The Finance Ministry projected Malaysia’s full-year GDP growth to range between 4.0% and 4.8% for 2025.

These figures were revealed in a written parliamentary response to Senator Pele Peter Tinggom’s inquiry about Malaysia’s comparative economic performance within ASEAN.

Malaysia’s growth rate, however, trailed behind Vietnam’s impressive 7.9% expansion and the Philippines’ 5.5% performance.

Indonesia also recorded stronger growth at 5.1% during the same period.

The ministry emphasised that varying growth performances reflect the diverse economic structures and policy strategies across ASEAN nations.

Malaysia’s economic resilience was attributed to the inclusive and balanced MADANI Economy framework driving sustainable development. – Bernama