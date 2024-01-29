Man pleads not guilty to defaming Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri, Mufti

MELAKA: A man pleaded not guilty in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of defaming the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri, the Melaka Mufti and the chairman of Melaka Sentral Sdn Bhd, two years ago.

Abdul Razak Osman, 53, was charged with committing the offence through a TikTok video that was uploaded by the owner of the TikTok account @othmanhamidjunior in a WhatsApp group at 3.30 pm on Nov 21, 2022.

The part-time worker was charged under Section 500 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Farah Nabihah Sofian recommended that bail be set at RM7,000 in one surety, but Abdul Razak’s counsel K Shareveen applied to have the sum reduced.

Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman decided on a bail of RM3,500 in one surety and set March 14 for mention of the case. -Bernama