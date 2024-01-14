Man shot dead in Puchong Prima (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A man, believed to have been shot dead, was found inside a car on the road shoulder in Puchong Prima near here, this afternoon.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan who confirmed the incident however, did not reveal details about the victim or who shot him.

“I will issue a media statement about the incident and the case soon,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, a visit by Bernama to the location found a police forensic team gathering evidence from inside the car at the scene at about 5.30pm.

A police vehicle also arrived at the scene and later left the scene with the body of the victim at about 6.15pm.

Hussein said police were informed about the incident which happened in front of the Sri Acasia apartment in Taman Puchong Prima at 3.49 pm.

He added that the person who informed the police was also a policeman from the Subang Jaya police headquarters.

“In the incident, the policeman and the suspect, a local, were involved in a shootout. The suspect who was shot dead had seven previous criminal, drugs related records and was also on the wanted list,” he said in a statement tonight.

Hussein added that investigations were being carried out by the Crime Investigation Department from the Subang Jaya police headquarters.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Subang Jaya police headquarters at the 03-78627222 or the nearest police station, to assist investigations.

“Police have also come across a video clip about the incident that has gone viral on social media. Members of the public are advised to not viral the video clip for fear that it can cause a lot of uncertainty among the community,” he said. - Bernama