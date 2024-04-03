Man, two female companions charged with selling pornographic video recordings

KUALA LUMPUR: A man and his two female companions were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with selling pornographic video recordings.

Hasli Ikhwan Arif Zul Hasli, 32, Norhidayah Mahadi, 24, and Norshazrina Md Zamri, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin.

They were alleged to have committed the offence, under Section 292(a) of the Penal Code, at the office of the D7 Criminal Investigation Division, Wangsa Maju District Police Headquarters here at 11.54 pm last Jan 15.

They face a maximum prison sentence of three years or with a fine or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed them bail of RM4,000 with one surety each and set April 22 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sheryn Yong Shi Yee prosecuted, while lawyers Mohd Faris Abrar Othman, Mohammed Hissham (rpt: Hissham) Ramdzan and Nurul Aeir (rpt: Aeir) Muhammad Harvian Kamar, represented the three accused.

Last Jan 26, the three of them were charged in the Sessions Court here with advertising sexual services using the X application, previously known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Hasli Ikhwan and Norhidayah were also charged in the Sessions Court here today with possessing pornographic material at the Bukit Aman Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division( D7) office at 4 pm last Jan 22.

They were charged under Section 5(1)(a) of the Film Censorship Act 2002 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than five years or both upon conviction.

Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak allowed them bail of RM5,000 with one surety each and set April 22 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nor Azmal prosecuted. -Bernama