AFTER years of battling doping scandals and waning performances, Malaysian weightlifting is enjoying a resurgence, led by the record-breaking feats of 22-year-old Aniq Kasdan.

Competing in the under-61kg category, Aniq’s outstanding efforts this year have inspired renewed hope for the sport, which was dropped from the Youth and Sports Ministry’s core programme in 2017.

ALSO READ: Weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan wins two silver medals at World Championships in Bahrain

According to New Straits Times, his breakthrough came at the Paris Olympics in August, where he narrowly missed the podium, finishing fourth with a combined lift of 297kg—just one kilogram short of bronze medallist Hampton Morris from the United States.

Aniq’s lift set a new national record and marked the closest any Malaysian weightlifter has come to securing an Olympic medal.

The feat reignited confidence in Malaysian weightlifting, with Aniq’s journey serving as a reminder that the nation can compete at the highest level.

The achievement served as a wake-up call for authorities, leading the Youth and Sports Ministry to prioritise talent development in weightlifting, as well as archery, taekwondo and shooting.

ALSO READ: Hannah Yeoh impressed by Aniq Kasdan’s weightlifting exploits, reaffirms Road to Gold commitment

Next year, these sports will be allocated an extra RM1 million in funding.

Aniq’s stellar form extended beyond Paris. In September, he set another national record with a 298kg lift at the Commonwealth Championships in Fiji, securing gold.

He was joined on the podium by Aznil Bidin (men’s under-67kg), Rahimi Sulaiman Lat (men’s under-55kg), and Nurul Syasya Khairina Samsur (women’s junior under-59kg), all of whom clinched gold medals.

December saw Aniq claim two silver medals in the clean and jerk and snatch events at the World Championships in Bahrain, capping off a phenomenal year.

Next year, the Malaysian weightlifting squad will face major tests at the World Championships in Norway (Oct 1-10) and the Thailand Sea Games in December.