Many names put forward for Senate President - Anwar

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said many names have been put forward for appointment as Dewan Negara (Senate) President to replace the incumbent Datuk Mutang Tagal, who died on May 10.

Anwar, however, said that the list of names has not been discussed yet.

Asked how many names have been put forward, he just replied: “Many”.

“... we just presented the names for discussions,” he told reporters after a meeting with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Abang Johari and senior state leaders also discussed policy decisions so that they can be carried out more effectively, while also ensuring good relations between the Federal and Sarawak governments.

Earlier, Anwar officiated the highlight of the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2024 celebration, which is themed “Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan”.

It was attended by about 1,000 media practitioners from Malaysia and Cambodia, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Timor Leste, China, South Korea, Qatar, Kuwait and France.

HAWANA 2024 is the largest gathering of Malaysian journalists and is organised by the Communications Ministry in collaboration with the Sarawak government. The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) is the implementing agency for HAWANA 2024.