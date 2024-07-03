MARA plans to expand Tahfiz TVET by having more short-term courses

KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) plans to expand the Tahfiz Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme by increasing the number of short-term lifelong learning courses to meet the market needs of several technical sectors in the country.

In a written response to Bernama’s inquiry, it said the programme includes the fields of electricity, automotive, fashion design, digital media, furniture, air conditioning, scaffolding, interior decoration, bricklaying, as well as printing and advertising.

Towards this end, it said, GiatMara will increase the Tahfiz TVET programme, which is carried out under the GiatMara Vocational Technical Hub (GVTH) concept, a collaboration of skills involving the community, school students, agencies, and major industry players, to Tahfiz institutions throughout the country.

According to Mara, the Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) is working with the Darul Quran of the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) to recognise the “ Hufaz Profesional Ulul Albab” students through the accreditation of Tahfiz certificate, as well as to send students to leading Islamic universities through a short-term student mobility programme .

“Efforts to change the landscape of Professional TVETs by applying elements of Tahfiz among graduates are seen to have a high impact in shaping character while creating hafiz employees,“ read the statement prepared by the Corporate Communications Unit.

According to Mara, more than 90 per cent of the 1,013 Tahfiz TVET graduates under its management were able to secure jobs, thus proving the success of the TVET Tahfiz.

“The approach and strategy taken by Mara is through collaboration with industry players to guarantee employment for graduates to provide added value as quality workers in the industrial world.

“For example, trainees at GiatMara who complete their course are offered the opportunity to become technopreneurs under the entrepreneur development programme,” it said, adding that the TVET Tahfiz programme also enabled students who have completed their diploma to continue their studies at degree level at UniKL or other technical universities in the country.

It said a total of 558 students are currently attending the 67 Tahfiz TVET programmes certificate, diploma and bachelor’s degrees programmes conducted at GiatMara, Mara Skills Institute (IKM), Mara Higher Skills College (KKTM) and UniKL in the country.-Bernama