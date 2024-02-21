March 20 : Decision on representation by “Inspector Sheila”

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court here today fixed March 20 to find out the status of a representation by a policewoman known as ‘Inspector Sheila’ to strike out a charge made against her for causing a public nuisance.

Lawyer M. Manoharan, representing the policewoman, whose full name is Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, 36, said the representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers *AGC) was filed yesterday on the grounds that the charge was frivolous.

The prosecution informed that they need three weeks to study the 200-page representation, said the lawyer when met by reporters after the case came up for mention before Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan.

On Nov 8 last year, Sheila, 36, pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing public nuisance by scolding, shouting and honking her car at a woman in a parking lot of a shopping mall.

The offence was allegedly committed at Nuraihan Nadzirah Ibrahim, 27, at the parking lot of a shopping centre in Brickfields here at 5.26 pm on June 16, 2023.

The charge, framed under Section 268 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum fine of RM400, upon conviction. - Bernama