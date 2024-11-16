Flash floods: Jalan Batang Melaka-Gemencheh closed to all vehicles

SEREMBAN: Jalan Batang Melaka-Gemencheh in Tampin has been closed to all vehicles after flood waters rose almost one metre in the area following a downpour tonight.

Tampin District Disaster Management Committee chairman Fadhil Hassan said that, in addition, two routes in the area were also inundated as of 9 pm.

“The routes were closed at about 7.30 pm. It is dangerous for vehicles to pass right now. The flash floods occurred due to heavy rain and the rivers overflowing. We are also monitoring the affected shops and residential premises following the flash floods,” he said in a statement today.

Road users are advised to use alternative routes, namely Jalan Gemas-Tampin and Jalan Mantai-Air Kuning Selatan-Sungai Dua to get to their destinations.