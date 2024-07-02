KUALA LUMPUR: A Mathematics educator who gained notoriety in 2022 for raising concerns over the Mathematics syllabus has retired.

Yesterday, on February 6, Mohd Fadli Mohamed Salleh announced on Facebook that he was leaving the teaching profession early.

Additionally, he shared pictures from a goodbye party at SK (1) Gombak.

“At last, the big day has come. Please give me permission to step back and disengage. He said, “Thank you and I’m sorry for everything.”

Community activist Fadli stated in the same article that he had been a teacher for eighteen years, having started on January 3, 2006.

Known by his nickname Cikgu Fadli, he is one of the vocal educators who has called attention to flaws in the curriculum.

Fadhli gained notoriety in October 2022 for discussing flaws in the curriculum, particularly in the elementary school’s arithmetic modules.

Among other things, he had expressed worries about the weight of the school backpacks that pupils had to carry.

The matter captivated the interest of Education Minister Datuk Dr. Radzi Jidin and former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Education Services Disciplinary Board investigated him when he received negative feedback online, but ultimately determined he had done nothing illegal.