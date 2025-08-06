PM Anwar urges fresh look at Asian history beyond colonial views

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a deeper appreciation of Asian history that moves beyond colonial narratives, citing Tipu Sultan of Mysore, an Indian ruler who fought against the British East India Company as a model of courage, learning, and tolerance.

He said that the contributions of Tipu Sultan and his father Haider Ali, as defenders against British colonial expansion, exemplified the importance of understanding history from the perspective of local and regional leaders rather than solely from Western accounts.

“History is not necessarily very kind, one of our scholars Syed Hussein Alatas emphasised the need to reconstruct history because history cannot be written only by the winners or from the perspective of the colonial rulers,“ he said during the launch of the More Than A Day As A Tiger exhibition at the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, here tonight.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Albukhary Foundation Chairman Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary; Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai and his spouse, as well as representatives from embassies and consulates.

The Prime Minister noted that Malaysian history, like that of many others, is often written from the perspective of the British, essentially reflecting Western colonial rule.

“Of course, there have been lots of academic accounts, including by Edward Said on Orientalism, but the manner, the whole discipline of history, culture and society is being dictated by certain Western viewpoints,“ he said.

Anwar also shared his personal experience visiting Mysore before taking office, recalling his admiration for Tipu Sultan’s modest palace and his protection of Hindu temples, including the ancient temple in Mysore.

He also praised Tipu Sultan’s foresight in mastering military technology to confront colonial powers, citing the Mysore Sultanate’s renowned cannons and firearms that had shocked the British in the early wars.

“It is not just an ordinary exhibition, but to showcase the history of India and the Muslim world, and the history of the anti-colonial struggle against colonial rule, in this particular case, the British rule.

“His diplomatic skills with the few sultanates, Muslims and Hindus in India and his venture into international diplomacy, particularly in persuading the French forces to support his struggle against the British,“ he said.

Anwar noted that while Malaysians have historically had limited knowledge of Tipu Sultan and Haider Ali’s legacy, the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia’s exhibition would significantly enhance understanding about the two historical figures.

Featuring an extensive collection of artefacts, manuscripts, weaponry and artworks related to Haider Ali and Tipu Sultan, the exhibition will run from tomorrow until January 11, 2026, at Special Gallery 2. - Bernama