Decomposing body of elderly woman found in locked Kuala Krai flat

KOTA BHARU: The decomposing body of an elderly woman was found in her residence in Flat Sri Guchil, Kuala Krai on Tuesday (August 5) afternoon.

Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohd Khairul Duha Abdul Halim said the victim, known as Halimatun Yusoff, 69, who lived alone, was found at 2.08 pm in the living room after firefighters opened a locked door.

“We received a distress call at 2.04 pm from the police seeking assistance to open the door to the unit following a complaint of a foul smell.

“After the door was opened, our team found the decomposing body of an elderly woman who had died in the living room,” he said when contacted today, adding that the body was handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama