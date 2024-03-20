MB: No rain in several areas in Tampin, Jempol for 13 consecutive days

SEREMBAN: Several areas in Tampin and Jempol recorded no rain for up to 13 days in a row due to the current El Nino phenomenon, said Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (pix).

He said areas such as Jelai Livestock Centre and Felda Palong Lima experienced dry weather without rain for 13 consecutive days followed by Gemencheh (10 days) while Kuala Pilah and Jelebu recorded 10 days without rain until the last two days.

“The heat status in the state is on alert level, with the daily maximum temperature of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days in Seremban, Jelebu, Rembau and Tampin. All parties in each district are asked to stop open burning that can increase the ambient temperature.

“The public is reminded to reduce outdoor activities, prioritise health care especially during fasting,“ he told reporters after chairing the Exco meeting here today.

He said, however, water in the dams and river is still sufficient and under control, and no reports have been received from rice farmers affected by the hot weather.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the state government allowed all female civil servants including non-Muslims in the state to go home as early as 2 pm on Friday starting this week in line with the implementation of special flexible working hours for this Ramadan.

According to him, female workers who start work at 7.30 in the morning will finish work at the specified time.

“Counter service in departments and agencies in the state is flexible and will not be affected, as male workers will take over the task,“ he said. -Bernama