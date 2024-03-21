MCMC, NGO collaborate to combat against child sexual crimes

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will work with more than 10 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to combat sexual crimes against children in the country.

The move was discussed at a meeting following yesterday’s visit by Yayasan Chow Kit (YCK) and several NGOs to MCMC, led by MCMC commission member Derek Fernandez.

In a statement today, MCMC said the visit was to discuss the problem of sexual exploitation, sexual grooming, and sexual crimes against children.

Discussions included analysing statistics of reported cases and exploring collaborative approaches between the commission, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and relevant NGOs.

“This is part of our efforts to combat the phenomena of online sexual grooming, sexual crimes, and sexual abuse against children in Malaysia,“ the statement said.

The meeting held at the MCMC headquarters in Cyberjaya, was attended by the Communications Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Mohammad Fauzi Md Isa, MCMC Commissioner Datuk Wei Chuan Beng, and MCMC chief executive for corporate affairs Datuk Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin,

Also present were Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division head Supt Hirdawati Isa and YCK Founder Datuk Hartini Zainudin.

Non-governmental organisations present included ECPAT Malaysia, Malaysian Association of Social Workers, UNICEF Malaysia, Protect and Save the Children (PSC), Monsters Among Us (MAU), Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), Global Shepherds Berhad, Faculty of Psychology and Social Sciences, University of Cyberjaya, National Early Childhood Intervention Council (NECIC), Make It Right Movement and Johore Women’s League (JEWEL). -Bernama