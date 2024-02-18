Melaka FAMA: Direct sales of 6,000 sacks of rice at Pasar Tani monthly

JASIN: The Melaka Federal Agricultural Marketing Board (FAMA) is set to offer 6,000 sacks of local rice per month to consumers directly, starting today, across seven Pasar Tani locations in the state, to provide easier access to this staple item.

State Rural Agriculture Development and Food Security exco, Dr. Muhamad Akmal Saleh (pix) said the sales will be held twice a week and the locations are Alor Gajah, Masjid Tanah, Lubok Cina, Merlimau, Jasin, Selandar, and Bukit Katil.

“The state government and FAMA discussed the matter. It was decided to suspend the sale of the special quota of 10 kg rice sacks at selected shops.

Addressing concerns raised by the public regarding the accessibility of rice at stores like AgroBazaar, Dr. Muhamad Akmal asserted the transparency of direct sales at Pasar Tani.

“Direct sales at Pasar Tani is more transparent,“ he informed reporters during the Jualan Agro MADANI @ Pasar Tani Merlimau here today, where 300 sacks of rice were sold.

Dr. Muhamad Akmal also revealed that FAMA aims to organise 400 Jualan Agro MADANI programmes this year, aiming to facilitate consumers' access to affordable goods.

Among the promotions offered are trays of chicken eggs priced at RM10 each, a MADANI combo set comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt for RM10, fresh meat at RM35 per kg, and fresh chicken meat at RM6.50 per kg, he added. -Bernama