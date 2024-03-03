Melaka gov’t striving to be more people-oriented, ensure welfare of police personnel - Ab Rauf

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka government is striving to be more people-oriented, especially in providing aid to civil servants, in particular members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), says Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the initiative was implemented to ensure that the welfare aspects of the group were given priority because they had sacrificed a lot of time and energy to maintain the safety, security, and well-being of the people and the country.

“This is one of my initiatives under the leadership of the current state government to help those in need, especially those that come to my knowledge.

“For example, today we started at the Alor Gajah District Police Headquarters (IPD) and we will expand this effort to two more IPDs in the state soon,“ he told reporters here today.

He said this at the Melaka Chief Minister’s Friendly Meet with staff of IPD Alor Gajah which was also attended by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Bukit Aman Management director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim and Melaka Police chief Datuk Zainol Samah.

Ab Rauf also expressed the state government’s pride in the dedication shown by the members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in providing excellent service and successfully carrying out all tasks and responsibilities for the well-being of the people in the state.

Earlier, at the event, he handed over five wheelchairs and two beds for the use of PDRM members who were involved in accidents while on duty, retired police personnel in need, and disabled children of personnel.

Food kits were also given to widows, special needs children, those who excelled in their studies as well as bedridden personnel.

At the ceremony, Saifuddin also handed over a cash donation of RM10,000 to IPD Alor Gajah. - Bernama