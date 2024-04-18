MetMalaysia: Sabah, Sarawak surface air quality not affected by MT Ruang ash cloud

KOTA KINABALU: The ash cloud generated by the eruption of Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi, Indonesia, does not affect the surface air quality in Sabah and Sarawak based on the Air Pollutiants Index (API)

Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) director-general, Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said, however, the ash cloud generated by the eruption of the 725-metre high volcano at 9.45 am on Tuesday (April 16), affected flight operations in the two states.

“The eruption height recorded is up to 55,000 feet, and the ash cloud formed can pose a risk to aircraft safety. METMalaysia will continue to monitor the effects of the eruption of Mount Ruang on the country,“ he said in a statement today.

He said Indonesia has raised the volcanic eruption warning to Level 4 and expects the volcano to remain active and may erupt from time to time.

“The public is advised to always be aware of information issued by METMalaysia through its official website, myCuaca application, and social media,“ he said.”