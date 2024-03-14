Milestone in converting waste to renewable energy

HULU SELANGOR: J&T Berjaya Alam Murni Sdn Bhd launched its Scheduled Waste-to-Energy (SWTE) plant at the Bukit Tagar Enviro Park yesterday, marking a milestone in the strategic collaboration between Berjaya Enviro Group of Companies Malaysia, J&T Recycling Corporation Japan and JFE Engineering Corp Japan.

Environment Department deputy director-general (operations) Dr Norhazni Mat Sari officiated at the event, which was also attended by J&T Berjaya Alam Murni managing director Koh Chee Yong, JFE Engineering president Hajime Oshita, Malaysian Investment Development Authority deputy CEO Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja and Japanese ambassador to Malaysia Katsuhiko Takahashi.

Koh said the project would enhance the circular economy and the cradle-to-cradle concept emphasised by the department, in which modern facilities convert waste into resources and renewable energy.

Such facilities include the 12MW Landfill Gas to Renewable Energy plant and the 100% Scheduled Waste to Alternative Raw Material Recycling plant.

“We got involved in the scheduled waste business by recycling 100% of it in 2017. In 2019, we started this project, which treats scheduled waste with a heat energy recovery system to increase its recycling rate.

“At present, we can handle 76 out of 77 varieties of scheduled waste in Malaysia and serve over 300 clients, primarily from the industrial sector involved in scheduled waste management.”

Koh said the bulk of the solid and scheduled waste J&T Berjaya Alam Murni receives comes from Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor and Selayang.

“Our facility is equipped to handle scheduled waste for up to 400 years, providing clients with the assurance that they can send it to us without worrying about the disposal process.

“It can accept various types of waste for treatment, and then recycle or convert it into resources, and ultimately dispose it.”

Koh said the facility is situated within the Bukit Tagar Enviro Park and occupies about 263ha, with a buffer zone that has been gazetted for waste disposal by the Selangor government and the Hulu Selangor Municipal Council.

He said the facility aims to support efforts to minimise illegal waste dumping to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, with a 500m buffer zone maintained from any residential area as stipulated by the state government.

“The SWTE plant is a significant step that effectively sets the benchmark for sustainable waste management,” he said, adding that maintaining client loyalty to use the waste disposal services may pose challenges in the initial stages.

“However, one of our many plus points is that we can quantify carbon emissions when waste is sent to us, compared with sending it to unlicensed facilities or illegal dumping sites.

“This means companies can accurately quantify carbon emissions from their waste management activities for inclusion in their sustainability or annual reports and measure the actual reduction achieved.”

Koh said currently, the company stands as the only sustainable scheduled waste treatment centre in Peninsular Malaysia that offers a comprehensive solution for solid and scheduled waste management.

He said the recycling rate at the facility now stands at 30%.

But with the government’s initiative and market forces at play, this can be enhanced to achieve some 70% if it does not focus only on treatment and disposal.

Koh added that to bolster the management, operation and maintenance of the SWTE plant, some 250 job opportunities will be made available to residents.