Manchester City dominate Juventus 5-2 in Club World Cup clash

MANCHESTER CITY delivered a commanding performance to secure a 5-2 victory over Juventus in the Club World Cup, maintaining their flawless group-stage record. The win ensures City finishes atop Group G, potentially avoiding a tough last-16 clash with Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side, featuring several new signings, displayed sharp attacking play from the start. Bernardo Silva tested Juventus keeper Michele Di Gregorio early before Rayan Ait-Nouri’s pinpoint pass set up Jeremy Doku for the opener in the ninth minute. Juventus briefly leveled after Ederson’s errant pass was punished by Teun Koopmeiners, but a Pierre Kalulu own goal restored City’s lead.

Erling Haaland, introduced at halftime, wasted no time marking his return with a goal—his 300th in professional football—after a well-worked team move. Further strikes from Phil Foden and Savinho extended City’s dominance before Dusan Vlahovic’s late consolation for Juventus.

Rodri, making his first start since an ACL injury, played 66 minutes before being substituted to applause. Guardiola praised his team’s intensity, saying, “The players showed great hunger today. We’re building momentum at the right time.”

With Group H’s final matches pending, City awaits confirmation of their knockout-stage opponent. Juventus, meanwhile, face an uphill battle to progress.