Honda CR-V parks in Tesla charging bay at KL mall, gets clamped

Despite the growing number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Malaysian roads and the increasing awareness surrounding EV infrastructure, some drivers still don’t seem to understand – or perhaps choose to ignore – the purpose of EV charging bays.

In a recent viral TikTok video posted by user @auntieuncletiktok, a Honda CR-V was caught parked at a Tesla-exclusive charging bay at a well-known shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.

“This clearly says Tesla only. Clamping fee is RM50,” the user says, pointing directly at a signboard in front of the bay that warns drivers of the penalty for misusing the space.

He then pans the camera to the vehicle in question and adds, “And check this out, guys — he can clearly see there’s a charger.”

The footage shows the Honda CR-V parked squarely in the bay, with the Tesla charger in plain sight, making it obvious that the space is not meant for petrol or diesel cars.