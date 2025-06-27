Maal Hijrah 1447 emphasizes unity, compassion, and progress in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The arrival of Maal Hijrah 1447 marks a pivotal moment for Malaysians to renew their commitment to unity, compassion, and national progress, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In a Facebook post today, Ahmad Zahid emphasized that Awal Muharram is an opportunity for self-reflection and reinforcing collective efforts toward personal and societal improvement. He expressed hope that the new year would bring blessings and strength to face future challenges.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof noted that this year’s theme, ‘Membangun Ummah MADANI,’ underscores the importance of Islamic values in fostering an inclusive and progressive society. He stressed the need for resilience and a strong Muslim identity amid global crises.

Both leaders called for a renewed focus on humanitarian values, social justice, and economic growth to build a cohesive and forward-looking nation.