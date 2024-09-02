Ministry clamps down on sale of ‘energy sticks’

KUALA LUMPUR: Following public complaints, the Health Ministry is acting against the online sale of unregistered “energy sticks”, which are a form of nasal inhaler products that can damage the mucus in the nasal cavity and cause injuries, bleeding and infections.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the ministry’s Pharmacy Enforcement Division (PED) is also set to promptly enforce the removal of such advertisements.

“Initial investigations reveal that the energy sticks are not registered with the Drug Control Authority, which contravenes the provisions of the Drug Sale Act 1952.

“Sellers found offering these unregistered products for sale will face strict enforcement measures,” he said, adding that the ministry is monitoring e-commerce platforms where advertisements and sale of such products have been detected.

With a shelf life of three years, energy sticks are small, two-pronged nasal inhalers, typically having flavours such as peppermint and grape. They are encapsulated in a 2g bar resembling a vape and are designed to allegedly provide users with energy and freshness.

Public Health Malaysia, which is an outreach of the Health Ministry and emphasises the protection, prevention and promotion of a healthy way of life for the community, said on its Facebook page that energy sticks feature a double-hole design for nasal insertion.

“They bear resemblance to drug consumption as its method of use through nasal inhalation or snorting poses psychological risks, potentially encouraging users to experiment with other substances, thus presenting a danger.”

Energy sticks are widely sold on e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada at prices ranging from RM2.50 to RM10.

Muhammad Radzi said Regulation 7(1)(a) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Control Regulations 1984 provides that individuals found guilty of selling unregistered health products be fined not exceeding RM25,000 or jailed for up to three years for the first offence.

“For subsequent offences, an individual may be fined not exceeding RM50,000 or jailed for up to five years. Companies that violate the regulation can be fined up to RM50,000 for the first offence and up to RM100,000 for subsequent offences.”

He urged consumers to verify the authenticity of items marketed as “health products” before purchasing them, and ensuring they bear a hologram sticker and a Malaysian product registration number. The registration status of a product can be checked at the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency’s website under the “Product Status” section, or by contacting the National Pharmacy Call Centre at 1-800-88-6722.

The ministry, he said, is committed to safeguarding public health through continuous monitoring, and encouraged the public to report the sale of unregistered products to the Health Ministry’s PED.

Muhammad Radzi said reports can be submitted through the ministry’s website, the Public Agency Complaint Management System portal, nearby pharmaceutical enforcement branches, or by calling 03-7841-3200.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Retail Electronic Cigarette Association president Datuk Adzwan Ab Manas said energy sticks are not e-cigarettes.

“There have been instances where statements from various people and sellers have linked this product to e-cigarettes,” he said.

On Feb 6, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek called on parents and schools to deter students from using energy sticks and highlighted the urgency of addressing and combating the use of such products.